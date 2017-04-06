× Ex-Intel Chair Rogers talks about the future of Syria and Rep. Nunes stepping aside

Former chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and FBI agent, Mike Rogers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the next steps for the U.S. in Syria and Rep. Devin Nunes stepping aside from leading his committee’s investigation into Russia’s efforts to disrupt last year’s presidential election.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3336974/3336974_2017-04-06-190314.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

