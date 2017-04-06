Ex-Intel Chair Rogers talks about the future of Syria and Rep. Nunes stepping aside

Posted 10:37 PM, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31PM, April 6, 2017

US Representative from California Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to the press about the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Getty Images)

Former chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and FBI agent, Mike Rogers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the next steps for the U.S. in Syria and Rep. Devin Nunes stepping aside from leading his committee’s investigation into Russia’s efforts to disrupt last year’s presidential election.

