× Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson is embracing life’s unscripted moments

Sportscaster and “Inside the NBA” host Ernie Johnson Jr. joins Justin to discuss his great new book, “Unscripted: The Unpredictable Moments That Make Life Extraordinary.” Ernie talks about the lessons he learned as a youth about living an unscripted life, how his life changed when he and his wife adopted a special needs child from Romania, the marvelous E: 60 documentary about his life and why he decided to do it, some of the similarities between his life and the lessons we learn from playing sports, the importance of paying attention to life’s “Blackberry Moments,” learning how to be selfless from watching his father and his appearance tomorrow night at Anderson’s Bookshop LaGrange.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio