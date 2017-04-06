TV personalities Clark Kellogg, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley look on before the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson is embracing life’s unscripted moments
Sportscaster and “Inside the NBA” host Ernie Johnson Jr. joins Justin to discuss his great new book, “Unscripted: The Unpredictable Moments That Make Life Extraordinary.” Ernie talks about the lessons he learned as a youth about living an unscripted life, how his life changed when he and his wife adopted a special needs child from Romania, the marvelous E: 60 documentary about his life and why he decided to do it, some of the similarities between his life and the lessons we learn from playing sports, the importance of paying attention to life’s “Blackberry Moments,” learning how to be selfless from watching his father and his appearance tomorrow night at Anderson’s Bookshop LaGrange.
