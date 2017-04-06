× Devon’s $15 million streetscape, ’30 years in the making,’ in final stages

WEST RIDGE — Work is underway on the final two stages of a $15 million streetscape project that spans 20 blocks of West Ridge‘s bustling Devon Avenue.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) and the city’s Department of Transportation last week announced beautification and safety features will be installed along the route’s last two legs: Kedzie to Sacramento, and Western to Leavitt.

The transportation department is currently finishing up work between California and Rockwell and expect to have the streetscape completed before summer 2018.