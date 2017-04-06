× Dean Richards: Shia LaBeouf has ANOTHER freak out!

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk about him getting mistaken for Tom Skilling, the controversial Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad, Shia Labeouf’s film ‘Man Down’ generating limited interest overseas, and more. He also share his review of ‘Going in Style’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.