× Comedian Ritch Shydner shares hilarious stories about Bill Hicks, Merv Griffin and Andy Kaufman

Not only is Ritch Shydner a great stand-up comedian, he’s tells hilarious stories.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he shares a few including one about Bill Hicks during the heyday of 80’s standup, bombing on The Merv Griffin Show thanks to Dyan Cannon and the time he MC-ed a wrestling match featuring Andy Kaufmann.

Ritch will be performing at Zanies Rosemont tonight (Thursday), Friday and Saturday. For times and tickets, click here. And to read more amazing stories from Ritch’s life, get his book “Kicking Through The Ashes: My Life as a Stand-up in the 1980’s Comedy Explosion.”

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)