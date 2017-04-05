× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/5/17: Company Trips, Alcohol Laws, & Chicago Rent

Traveling for work can be fun. Traveling with your entire office can be even more fun, especially if you’re celebrating a goal you have all achieved. Steve chatted with Tom Gimbel (CEO of LaSalle Network) about how celebrating an achieved goal is important but should be tailored to what the company can afford. Kaitlin Lange (Statehouse Reporter for The Evansville Courier) discussed a gas station that found a loophole in Indiana’s alcohol laws, Frank Sennett (Director of Digital Strategy at Crains) updated Steve on the latest Chicago headlines, and Chris Salviati (Data Analyst at Apartment List) shared the news about the raising rent costs in the Chicagoland area.