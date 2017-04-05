× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/1/17: Conor Dougherty, Ira Boudway, Sarah Varney, Liz Wessel

Amy talks to Conor Dougherty from the New York Times about how Internet privacy laws are changing and how some statehouses are getting in on the process. Bloomberg’s Ira Boudway explains how ESPN is adapting (or not) to many sports fans cutting the cord. Sarah Varney looks at medical supplies made in Mexico as a case study for the complexities of global trade. Later, owner of Green Concierge Travel, Liz Wessel gives her expertise on sustainable tourism.