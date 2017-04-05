× Well, you can see Pat McGann in Texas if you want to…

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the very funny, and friend of the show, Pat McGann! They talk about the greatest comedians of all time, his comedic influences, comics who steal material, Pat Tomasulo’s ‘Laugh Your Face Off’ benefit, and much more.

