× Top Five@5 (4/4/17): Mitch McConnell is ready to go ‘nuclear,’ President Trump wants to destroy government regulations, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, April 4th, 2017:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Republicans are ready to invoke the ‘nuclear option’ to confirm Neil Gorsuch, President Trump wants to destroy government regulations for federal projects, Sharon Stone performs an ode to Rep. Maxine Waters, retired Chicago Cub David Ross takes it off on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” and Jimmy Kimmel criticizes Jared Kushner’s recent trip to Iraq.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3333483/3333483_2017-04-04-191323.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

