CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 30: A photographer shoots waves generated from the remnants Hurricane Sandy as they crash into the shoreline of Lake Michigan on October 30, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Waves up to 25 feet high generated by winds up to 50 miles-per-hour were expected on the lake. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Tom Skilling lays out the timeline for drenching rains, flooding waves, high winds, and snow
WGN-TV’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the timing and scope of a severe weather system that is threatening to flood many parts of the area, including the lake front which may experience waves as high as 25 feet.
