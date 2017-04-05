× Tom Skilling lays out the timeline for drenching rains, flooding waves, high winds, and snow

WGN-TV’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the timing and scope of a severe weather system that is threatening to flood many parts of the area, including the lake front which may experience waves as high as 25 feet.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3333809/3333809_2017-04-05-190809.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

