× The Opening Bell 4/5/17: Women’s Role in Global Technological History

Yesterday was Equal Pay Day in America (indicating the amount of time past a full year it takes for women to make the equal amount of money as men) so why not continue the conversation. Steve sat down with technology historian and author, Marie Hicks to talk about her new book Programmed Inequality: How Britain Discarded Women Technologists and Lost It’s Edge in Computing. This week also marked a major shift for the auto industry when Tesla’s market cap surpassed Ford and GM for the first time ever. Steve and Dale Buss chatted about the details that are shaking up auto makers across the country.