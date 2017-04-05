× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-5-17

We’ve put together another terrific show for you to enjoy! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher gets us up to speed on all the local political stories that are making news this week, actor and director Jay Chandrasekhar (“Super Troopers,” “Beerfest,” “Dukes of Hazzard”) chats about his new book, “Mustache Shenanigans: Making Super Troopers and other Adventures in Comedy,” rising Chicago artist Mykele Deville tells us about his latest work and an upcoming show at Chop Shop, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright discusses his diverse career and his three shows at City Winery, author Cristina Vanko gives some tips on becoming an adult in her book, “Adult-ish” and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

