× Patti Plays Ping Pong, MightyVine Squeezes Tomatoes, Trump Tax Rally and We Explore Chicago’s Serial Killers | Full Show (April 4th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Patti Plays Ping Pong with the guys from Spin Chicago who are celebrating their first anniversary here in Chicago, MightyVine VP/Sales rep Danny Murphy joins us to talk about his company and the new trend of Summer Tomatoes in Winter. Then we welcome Taran Singh Brar who is leading the charge in the Trump Tax Rally happening on April 15th. Then, Jeff Tennery of Moonlighting joins Patti to discuss the changing job market and increasing interest in the ‘gig-economy’. Lastly, we explore Chicago’s Serial Killers with author, Adam Selzer who is releasing his new book –H. H. Holmes: The True History of the White City Devil.

