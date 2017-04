× Nick D and Listeners Talk Candy!

With Easter around the corner, Nick Digilio and listeners talk about thier favorite candy from today and yesterday! Plus details on The Chicago Artisan Chocolate Festival, candy bars you can now get in spreadable form and a Cadbury egg pizza!

