M.A.S.K.'s Founder Tamar Manasseh: "Where a community exists, violence can't"

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the founder of Mother’s Against Senseless Killings (M.A.S.K.), Tamar Manasseh. They talk about how M.A.S.K. got started and what it has become, their funding, opposition they’ve faced, their spring break sit in, and more.

