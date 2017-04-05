× “It’s purely for love and tribute to the original series…”Star Trek Continues creator and star Vic Mignogna

Dubbed by The Wall Street Journal as “the flagship of fan films,” Star Trek Continues bridges the gap between the end of the original series and the beginning of the first Star Trek movie.

Find out more about this excellent addition to the franchise’s legacy when Nick Digilio welcomes creator and star Vic Mignogna!

