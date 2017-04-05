× Iconic singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright: “Chicago is such an emblem of all that is great about America”

Musician Rufus Wainwright joins Justin to talk about his diverse career, his fondness for playing in Chicago, coming from a great family of musicians and performers, the wide arsenal of material he draws from, the importance of taking on political and social issues in his music, how a lot of songs he wrote years ago have stood the test of time, being drawn to taking risks, the elation he feels after writing a song and his three shows this weekend at City Winery.

