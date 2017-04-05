Iconic singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright: “Chicago is such an emblem of all that is great about America”

Posted 10:15 PM, April 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:16PM, April 5, 2017

Musician Rufus Wainwright performs onstage at the women's march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Musician Rufus Wainwright joins Justin to talk about his diverse career, his fondness for playing in Chicago, coming from a great family of musicians and performers, the wide arsenal of material he draws from, the importance of taking on political and social issues in his music, how a lot of songs he wrote years ago have stood the test of time, being drawn to taking risks, the elation he feels after writing a song and his three shows this weekend at City Winery.

