Hometown Voices with John Williams at Pinstripes Oak Brook on April 20

HOMETOWN VOICES TOUR presented by Allstate

John Williams is back out on the road for his first time in a while! Join him for a live broadcast at Pinstripes in Oak Brook on Thursday, April 20 from 1pm to 3pm.

Guests at Pinstripes for King John’s broadcast will receive 10% off their lunch bill during the live broadcast.

Pinstripes is located at 7 Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook.

The WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour to Oak Brook is presented by Allstate agent Maggie Barashka.

Maggie Barashka has been helping people with Allstate Insurance and Financial products for the past 11 years. Her agency in Oakbrook Terrace has been open since 2008.

Maggie’s goal is to help customers protect the present and prepare for the future. It is with pride that her agency exceeds clients’ expectations and builds long-term relationships with them by earning their trust, confidence and referrals. “I believe that my success is measured by the customers that will choose me because of their belief in my ability to meet and exceed their expectations of quality service and expertise, relationships and mutual trust. I am proud to be an Allstate agent and serve the community,” Maggie Barashka says.

Maggie’s agency has also received recognition as an Allstate Premier Service Agency. Barashka is a member of Villa Park Chamber of Commerce, Villa Park Foundation and the Bulgarian American Association.

She is proud to have been able to present donations to three organizations in 2016 including the Northern Illinois Food Bank, San Jose Obrero Mission and Options for Youth in Chicago.

Maggie Barashka’s Allstate Insurance Agency is located at 18W100 22nd Street, Suite 100 in Oakbrook Terrace. Contact her at 630-468-2990 or maggieb@allstate.com.