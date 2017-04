× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 85: Bears’ Options With The No. 3 Pick

Hoge and Jahns officially kick off a month-long series of NFL Draft episodes and they start by analyzing the Bears’ tough options at No. 3 overall. Hoge has a new Bears Mock Draft out and Jahns doesn’t like it. A tight end at No. 3? Really? Also, will the Bears not draft a QB for the third straight year? It’s all discussed in Episode 85.