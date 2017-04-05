× Here comes the sun: Warren Park tapped as hot spot for new solar project

WEST RIDGE — Warren Park will be among 15 sites across Cook County to be studied as part of a pilot program that evaluates bringing solar energy to areas that may normally lack access.

The field house at the massive 90-acre park at 6601 N. Western Ave. was selected to be studied as a potential location for “a solar-electric system that provides power and/or financial benefits to multiple community members,” as well as expand solar for renters and condo owners, according to the county.

The Solar Market Pathways project, an arm of Cook County’s Department of Environmental Control, was awarded $1.2 million from the U.S. Department of Energy in 2014 to study the viability of community-based sources of solar power.

