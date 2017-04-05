× Former Cub Rich Nye on the dark ages of pitcher care: “Spit a little tobacco juice on it and go out and throw”

Dave Hoekstra visits with former big-league pitcher and renaissance man Dr. Rich Nye, who talks about a whole slate of baseball topics including playing with the Expos and whether or not there’s still a market for baseball in Montreal, his memories of playing for all-time-great characters Gene Mauch and Leo Durocher and the parallells between Mauch’s managing style and what we saw in the 2016 World Series, the trials of the pre-free agency era, and much more.