CHICAGO-APRIL 20: Fans walk their dogs around the field during Dog Day promotion before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois on April 20, 2002. The White Sox won 12-5. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Ever notice the various canines of Comiskey?
CHICAGO-APRIL 20: Fans walk their dogs around the field during Dog Day promotion before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois on April 20, 2002. The White Sox won 12-5. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, Kevin Powell, Judy Pielach, and Violeta Podrumendic compare the experience of attending a Wrigley Field vs Guaranteed Rate Field. Also, Roe notices a trend among Sox fans to leave their dogs in their cars during the games at “The Rate.”
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!