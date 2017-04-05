× Ever notice the various canines of Comiskey?

Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, Kevin Powell, Judy Pielach, and Violeta Podrumendic compare the experience of attending a Wrigley Field vs Guaranteed Rate Field. Also, Roe notices a trend among Sox fans to leave their dogs in their cars during the games at “The Rate.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3333482/3333482_2017-04-04-191222.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

