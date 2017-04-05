× Chicago artist you should know: Mykele Deville

The tremendously talented poet, activist and hip hop artist Mykele Deville joins Justin to talk about his career, what attracted him to the art form of rap music, the power that art has to help keep you steady, the relationship between the poetry scene and the hip hop scene in Chicago, how sports and arts in the city often have to take a back seat to survival, his role as an activist and what attracts him to the political and social issues of Chicago, being at the forefront of Chicago’s DIY scene, the importance of letting people know that he’s from Chicago and this week’s Red Bull Sound Select show at Chop Shop.

