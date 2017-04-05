× “Baseball’s Forgotten Ambassador”: Dennis Snelling’s look at the legacy of Lefty O’Doul

Dave Hoekstra, along with former Cub Rich Nye, talks with author Dennis Snelling about his new book Lefty O’ Doul: Baseball’s Forgotten Ambassador. The book explores the legacy of one of baseball’s more colorful characters, and maybe the most prolific contributor as a player and coach to be excluded from Cooperstown. They talk about O’Doul’s efforts in the development of the game in Japan in the ’30’s, working with Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams in the Pacific Coast League, his inextricable link with the city of San Francisco and more.