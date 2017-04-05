× Author Cristina Vanko will help you pave the road to adulthood

Letterer, illustrator, art director and author Cristina Vanko joins Justin to discuss her latest book, “Adult-ish.” Cristina talks about where this project comes from, what responsibilities go into becoming an adult, the changing face of adulthood and savoring the difficult moments on the way to becoming an adult.

