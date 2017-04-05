× Are the Republicans in Illinois firmly behind Governor Bruce Rauner?

The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down all of the political stories making news in Illinois and Chicago including the possible candidates running for Illinois governor, the new commercials from Governor Bruce Rauner, President Trump criticizing Chicago schools, Mayor Emanuel wanting to add a college acceptance letter as a requirement for CPS graduation, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordering a sweeping review of federal agreements with dozens of law enforcement agencies that could lead to a retreat on consent decrees with troubled police departments nationwide including Chicago.

