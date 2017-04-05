WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
ABC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Andy Field: “Barreling toward an earthquake”
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Andy Field explains how Republicans will likely change senate rules tomorrow in the debate on Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination. Here’s what Senator John McCain thinks about that possibility. Then, Andy discusses Trump’s latest accusations toward Susan Rice. And, finally, he tries to analyze Trump’s removal of Stephen Bannon from the National Security Council.