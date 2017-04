× A Date With Destiny

Looking for a comedic musical set in the world of telenovelas complete with plot twists, cliff-hangers and climactic revelations? Then you ‘ll want to check out “Destiny of Desire,” the Goodman Theatre’s latest smash hit! WGN’s Andrea Darlas sat down to get the inside scoop with one of the stars of “Destiny of Desire”– and one of Chicago’s favorites– Ricardo Gutierrez! “Destiny of Desire” is playing at the Goodman Theatre through April 16th.