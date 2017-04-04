× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/4/17: Tesla, The Fed, & Foxtrot

Tesla has had an unbelievable run in recent past and the markets sure do appreciate it. Steve checked in with Jon Najarian to talk about the car company beating out Ford and GM on it’s new market cap. Andrew Herrmann chatted with Steve about one of the last African American owned banks in Illinois, Terry Savage broke some news about the head of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank stepping down, and the founders of Foxtrot (Mike LaVitola & Taylor Bloom) joined Steve to talk about their new brick and mortar stores in a world of e-commerce.