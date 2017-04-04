× “Veep” star Dan Bakkedahl’s improv class in one sentence: “Just answer the question!”

Actor and comedian Dan Bakkedahl (“Veep,” “Life in Pieces”) and longtime Chicago improviser Ed Furman (“Co-ed Prison Sluts”) join Justin to talk about bringing their show, “Trainwreck,” back to Second City e.t.c. this week, what it is about their relationship that keeps them working together, the importance of injecting diversity into improv and how the success of improv has changed the way business is run in Hollywood.

