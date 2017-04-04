× Trump U settlement, Gorsuch hearings, Rahm email scandal, Facebook live assault & more

Matthew Topic, Better Government Association General Counsel joins Rich & Jason to discuss his lawsuit uncovering Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s personal emails.

Supreme Court expert Lori Ringhand then discusses whether justices should be term-limited.

Legal Face-Off then welcomes back Chicago Lawyer Inside Out columnists Christina Martini & David Susler to discuss how diversifying your skill set is important for success in the legal world.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Rich & Jason cover breaking news involving Mike Flynn, Trump University victims, Michael Irvin, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez and much more.