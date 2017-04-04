× The Pete McMurray Show: 04.04.17

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures sit in for John Williams today, and they discuss a wide range of topics with their listeners and guests. First, Pete and Jane talk to Dr. Sarah M. Friedewald of the Lynn Sage Comprehensive Breast Center about 3D mammograms. Then, they ask their listeners to call in with their happy places. ABC Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson tells them what’s going on with Alec Baldwin, Dancing with the Stars and more. And, finally, comedian Steve Byrne previews his upcoming Showtime special. Listen right here!