The Opening Bell 4/4/17: Is Higher Education The Right Choice For You?

Higher education is constantly an area of concern as tuition grows more and more expensive. Steve sat down with John Hupalo (CEO and Founder of Invite Education) to talk about the proper approach to deciding if college is the next logical step, or if not, how trade educations are great roads to success. Today also marks Equal Pay Day across the country. Jeana Anderson Cohen (Founder and CEO of aSweatLife) discussed with Steve the history of the day, the further push for pay equality, and her awareness event later in Chicago.