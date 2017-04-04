× The Midwest Independent Film Festival: “The View From Tall”

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Mike McNamara, Co-founder and Executive Director for the Midwest Independent Film Festival. With him he brought Erica Weiss, Co-director, and Amanda Drinkall, lead actor, to talk about their film ‘The View From Tall’.

