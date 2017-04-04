× The Chicago Pizza Summit Joins Patti Live In Studio and Music from Chicago’s Own Donnie Biggins! | Full Show (April 3rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! We welcome the team from the Old Style Chicago Pizza Summit happening here in Chicago April 9, 2017 at First Ward inside Chop Shop – The summit will feature two different sessions (2pm to 5pm and 6pm to 9pm) and more information can be found by visiting: Chicago Pizza Summit. We also welcome Chicago musician, Donnie Biggins who will be performing Wednesday, April 4th at Evanston’s Space. We also welcome comedian Paul Farahvar and Todd Belcore to join in on the fun.

All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER