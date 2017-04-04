× The Carry Out 4-4-17: “Yesterday’s rain out and today’s cold weather made the White Sox game look like a Jackie Robinson West semi-final game”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include a suspected gas attack in Syria killing several people and injuring hundreds, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordering a sweeping review of federal agreements with dozens of law enforcement agencies that could lead to a retreat on consent decrees with troubled police departments nationwide, Pope Francis writing a letter to Chicago addressing gun violence, April the Giraffe remaining pregnant, the Bulls taking on the New York Knicks, the Sox losing their Opening Day make-up game against the Tigers, the Cubs getting ready to take on the Cardinals, the Blackhawks playing the Avalanche, Tony Romo retiring to join the CBS broadcast team and Uber having male managers pretending to be women to get drivers to work more.

