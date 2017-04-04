× The Carry Out 4-3-17: “Remind me again why the baseball schedulers have a Chicago team opening at home in early April?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch facing a showdown in the Senate, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice being accused of unmasking Trump transition team members, street sweeping beginning in Chicago, a new study saying 1 in 4 car accidents have the driver using a phone before the crash, Panera stock soaring, the Cubs losing to the Cardinals, the Sox Opening Day getting rained out, the NHL not competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Hawks entering the last week of the season, the Bulls making a late season run to make the playoffs and Australians confirming several sightings of the Tasmanian tiger.

