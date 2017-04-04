× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: What are broadband privacy rules?

Well, they’re out the window now! It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about President Trump repealing broadband privacy rules, Apple’s desktop computer, and more.

