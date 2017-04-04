× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.04.17: Dental Hygiene

Today, we debated whether or not you should brush your teeth before going to the dentist, once you actually arrive at the dentist’s office or not at all. Everyone weighed in…Cochran, Andrea, Dave, Mary Van De Velde, Mike, Sandberg, and even Dean. Orion checks in with a long awaited Ag report and Troy Murray talks Blackhawks. In addition to all of that, Ryan Nobles talks all things D.C. and Sean Conlon discusses his new new series on CNBC entitled ‘The Deed.’