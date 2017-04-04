× Political analyst Chris Varones: “There is no question that Neil Gorsuch will be on the Supreme Court”

Touché! It’s Monday so that means political analysts Chris Varones and Dave Lundy are back to debate the hottest political issues making news this week. Tonight, Chris and Dave talk about the confirmation standoff of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, the possibility of a “nuclear option,” a report saying that Blackwater founder (and the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos) Erik Prince was part of a secret Trump-Russia dialogue, and Susan Rice, former national security adviser under then-President Barack Obama, allegedly requesting to unmask the names of Trump transition officials caught up in surveillance.

