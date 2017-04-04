× Live from Studio 435: Flesh Panthers

The tremendous Chicago band Flesh Panthers join Justin in-studio to talk about making music in Chicago,the changes that are coming to the band after losing one of their original members, the importance of band chemistry, the type of music that influences their sound, playing house shows and Chicago’s DIY community, their upcoming show at Empty Bottle and their terrific 2016 record, “Willows Weep.” The band also play (performing as a duo) a few songs including “To the Bone,” “Let it Die” and “Elevator Girls.”

