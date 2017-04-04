× Keith Lipinski on Wrestlemania, Raw and AAW’s next event ‘Epic’

Nick Digilio is happy to welcome back to the show the great Keith Lipinski of AAW Pro Wrestling!

In this conversation they discuss the big moments from both Wrestlemania and Raw as well as AAW’s next event Epic taking place this Saturday at Joe’s Live in Rosemont.

AAW is the stand out professional wrestling promotion of the Midwest. For tickets to Epic and some of their other upcoming shows, click here. And for updates be sure to follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

