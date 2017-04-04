× Free concerts in Millennium Park: Here’s who’s playing this summer

MILLENNIUM PARK — Chicago’s showcase park will be packed full of free music this year.

The summer concert series formerly known as Downtown Sound will kick off with blues artist Otis Taylor at 6:30 p.m. June 12 at Millennium Park’s Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Click here for more on this story, including the concert lineup, from DNAinfo.

The series will continue every Monday and Thursday through Aug. 21, except during the weeks of Lollapalooza, the Taste of Chicago and other times.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3333354/3333354_2017-04-04-134454.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3