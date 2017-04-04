Comedian Steve Byrne on his upcoming TV special: “I just got word that Showtime heard I’m on your show and canceled”

Actors Brian Doyle-Murray, left, and Steve Byrne attend the TNT and TBS 2013 Upfront at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Wednesday, May 15, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Comedian Steve Byrne joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures to talk about his upcoming Showtime special Friday, and they joke about the time Pete appeared on Steve’s previous sitcom, “Sullivan & Son.”