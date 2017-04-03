× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/3/17: Tattoo Startups, County Health, & Facebook

Do you have a tattoo? Would you hire someone with a tattoo? Steve Bertrand sat down with Will Flanagan and Jim Dallke of Chicago Inno to talk about the million dollar industry and the new startup connecting artists to consumers. They also shared the winner of their annual Tech Madness Bracket. Another annual event studying healthiness of counties across the country was released recently by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and Steve discussed the details with Julie Willlems Van Dijk. Finally, Steve got the weekend social media wrap up from Chicago Tribune’s Randi Shaffer.