× White Sox third base coach Nick Capra: “Our philosophy is to teach at the big league level”

New White Sox third base coach Nick Capra joins Adam Hoge and Mark Carman to discuss joining Rick Renteria’s coaching staff as the White Sox dig into a large-scale youth movement. He talks about his 22 years in the White Sox organization, including the last five as director of player development, and how his passion for teaching will translate at the big-league level, what has him excited about guys like center fielder Jacob May and top prospect Yoan Moncada, and more.