WGN Radio Theatre #168: The Jack Benny Program, Broadway is My Beat, Dimension X

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 2nd, 2017. First, a classic episode of The Jack Benny Program titled “Horn Blows At Midnight” (1-30-44). Next, we hit the mean streets of New York with Broadway is My Beat with “The Case of Henry Baker”(12-17-49). Finally, we into the unknown with the sci-fi series Dimension X in an episode titled “Beyond Infinity” (7-21-50) with host Norman Rose.