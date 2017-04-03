WGN Radio Theatre #168: The Jack Benny Program, Broadway is My Beat, Dimension X

Posted 2:15 PM, April 3, 2017, by

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 2nd, 2017. First, a classic episode of The Jack Benny Program titled “Horn Blows At Midnight” (1-30-44). Next, we hit the mean streets of New York with Broadway is My Beat with “The Case of Henry Baker”(12-17-49). Finally, we into the unknown with the sci-fi series Dimension X in an episode titled “Beyond Infinity” (7-21-50) with host Norman Rose.

 