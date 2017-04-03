CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 03: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field as rain threatens the opening day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Washout at “The Rate”
Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, Kevin Powell, Violetta Podrumedic, and Judy Pielach talk about the Chicago White Sox home opener and the horrible weather that’s delaying the game.
