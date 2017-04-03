× Washout at “The Rate”

Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, Kevin Powell, Violetta Podrumedic, and Judy Pielach talk about the Chicago White Sox home opener and the horrible weather that’s delaying the game.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3333138/3333138_2017-04-03-192438.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

