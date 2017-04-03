The Opening Bell 4/3/17: Education Standards Change for Autism Awareness Month

April has arrived, and Steve kicked things off by simplifying those Spring home improvement projects. Steve talked with Daniel Shaked (CEO of ClipCall) who has created a project based platform for local service professionals, to interact with clients and their projects through video conferencing. Steve also discussed education concerns when last week, the Supreme Court rejected a lower standard of education for students with disabilities. This is a point of focus since April is Autism Awareness Month, and Steve talked with Mark Claypool (Founder of ChanceLight) to talk about how further awareness can help the cause.

 