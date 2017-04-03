× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.03.17

John and Steve start off the show playing a game of Handyman Poker. Who do you think wins this week? Then, the two exchange ideas on overtime pay in the city of Chicago. Listeners weigh in. ABC Capitol Hill Correspondent Megan Hughes thinks it will be a sad week, inspired by a run of filibustering to the Supreme Court appointment vote by Democrats. And, finally, John gets to the bottom of the Facebook Live rape case in Chicago last month, with criminal attorney Edward Austin.